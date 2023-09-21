96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba brings her “Blues” to ‘America’s Got Talent’

September 21, 2023 9:58AM CDT
Share
Trae Patton/NBC

Reba McEntire and America’s Got Talent season 11 alum Sofie Dossi reunited on the show Wednesday, September 20.

The country icon took the stage to sing her 1982 hit “Can’t Even Get The Blues” while Sofie simultaneously showcased her contortion and acrobatic moves.

This collaboration is a full-circle moment for Reba and Sofie.

Reba, who was a guest judge on AGT‘s 11th season, gave Sofie her coveted Golden Buzzer. Since then, the 22-year-old contortionist, who finished in the top 10 that season, has also become a singer, actress and social media influencer.

Coming up, Reba will join Gwen StefaniJohn Legend and Niall Horan as a coach for season 24 of The Voice. The fresh season kicks off Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additionally, Reba’s new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, will be released October 10 and October 6, respectively. You can preorder a copy now at NotThatFancy.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
3:01pm
KinfolksSam Hunt
2:58pm
Country NightsJosh Abbott Band
2:55pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
2:47pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
2:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
2

Morgan Wallen Makes 'Memories' With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
3

Oregon vs Texas Tech Preview
4

Happy’s Shaved Ice Gets New Location in Wolfforth
5

Lynn County Harvest Festival