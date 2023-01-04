Reba drops ‘The Hammer’ this weekend

ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Reba McEntire‘s ready to drop The Hammer this Saturday.

That’s the name of the new Lifetime movie she both stars in and executive produced. In it, Reba plays colorful lawyer Kim Wheeler, who becomes a traveling judge in Nevada after the previous one died under suspicious circumstances.

Reba also reunites with her sitcom co-star Melissa Peterman, who plays her sister and the prime suspect in the former judge’s death. Reba’s real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn, is also in the film.

Check out the trailer to see why Reba’s character is nicknamed The Hammer. You can watch the full movie Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

That’s not Reba’s only TV venture these days, of course: She continues to star in the latest season of Big Sky. You can check out a new episode Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

