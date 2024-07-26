96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba gives arid land life in “I Can’t” video

July 26, 2024 3:59PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire has unveiled the music video for “I Can’t.”

The artistic visualizer captures Reba performing her empowering anthem in an arid and almost lifeless land. Gradually, life starts to sprout from the ground, and when the final chorus arrives, rain pours heavily from the sky as flowers blossom. 

“Let go the anchor, let go the chain/ Don’t reach for me and don’t call my name/ Shake off the past and, baby, just swim for the shore/ Blow me a kiss and hope for the best/ Wish what you will and take what you get/ Do what you want but I can’t save you no more,” Reba declares in the anthemic chorus.

“I Can’t” is Reba’s latest release following her 2023 album, Not That Fancy

This fall you can catch Reba on season 26 of The Voice and her new sitcom, Happy’s Place, on NBC. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

19 SomethingMark Wills
6:57pm
You Look Like You Love MeElla Langley Feat. Riley Green
6:53pm
Body Like A Back RoadSam Hunt
6:50pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:43pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance
2

Country Music Fans Bombard Luke Bryan With Questions after Latest Instagram Post
3

Jason Aldean Dedicates 'Try This In A Small Town' To Trump Following Shooting
4

Jon Pardi + Wife Summer’s Second Baby Girl Is Here
5

Behind the Bribes: Craig Whitlock's Insight into the "Fat Leonard" Saga