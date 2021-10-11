      Weather Alert

Reba McEntire adds dates, opening acts to Reba: Live in Concert Tour

Oct 11, 2021 @ 11:03am

MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire is expanding her 2022 tour, and she’s taking a team of up-and-coming female artists with her.

On Monday, the country legend added 11 new dates to the Reba: Live in Concert Tour that kicks off on January 13 in Evansville, Indiana and concludes on March 19 in Rosemont, Illinois.Along the way, Reba and crew will make stops at arenas across the country in cities including Atlantic City, Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Biloxi, Omaha and more.

Sevenfemale country artistsjoin the “Fancy” singeras supporting acts: Tenille Townes, Brandy Clark,Brittney Spencer, Caylee Hammack, Caitlyn Smith, Reyna Roberts and Hannah Dasher.

Reba: Live in Concert was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed to 2021 and now 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale October 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

The news comes fresh off the release of the three-part box set, Revived Remixed Revisited, that features reimagined versions of several of Reba’s biggest hits.

