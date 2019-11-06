Reba McEntire and boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo call it quits

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagicReba McEntire has split from her boyfriend of over two years, retired oil geologist Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. People confirms the breakup, which Reba first announced to Us Weekly when she mentioned the couple wouldn’t be spending the holidays together this year.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” the country legend explained. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Reba met Skeeter while on a vacation with her friend and frequent collaborator, Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn. The friends were on a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Skeeter — a widower who owns homes in Wyoming and Texas — used his skills as a wildlife photographer to help show them the sights.

Since then, the pair have enjoyed spending time and traveling together, taking vacations in Iceland, Italy and South Africa. When she confirmed her breakup, Reba didn’t go into the reasons behind the split.

Prior to her relationship with Skeeter, Reba was married for twenty-six years to Narvel Blackstock. They have a son together, 29-year-old Shelby.

