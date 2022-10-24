96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire awarded plaque for selling nearly 60 million albums

October 24, 2022 3:06PM CDT
Share
Reba McEntire awarded plaque for selling nearly 60 million albums

ABC/Michael Moriatis

Reba McEntire is “fancy” when it comes to selling records. 

During her debut solo headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, the country legend was presented with a plaque backstage for selling more than 58 million albums worldwide. 

After the set, Reba took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, calling it a “very special night.” “Thanks for being such a wonderful crowd. It will sure be a night I’ll never forget,” she shares in the caption alongside a gallery of photos from the show. 

The Nashville show is part of the fall leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour, which continues through November 19 and picks back up again in March 2023. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Single Saturday NightCole Swindell
6:59pm
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
6:56pm
Im Comin OverChris Young
6:53pm
Beer With My FriendsKenny Chesney/old Dominion
6:50pm
One MargaritaLuke Bryan
6:47pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Mean One Gets Release Date
2

Bodine’s is Open in Lubbock
3

Tech Basketball Programs to Host Monday Night Madness
4

Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
5

Jon Pardi and His Wife Summer Reveal the Sex of Their Unborn Baby