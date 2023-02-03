96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On ‘The Voice’

February 3, 2023 9:10AM CST
ABC

Reba McEntire recently shared that she once passed on being a coach on The Voice and revealed if she will ever be on the show.  Reba said, “I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice, They sent it to me, and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that.'”  She continued about the time commitment and where she has to be located to be a part of the show, “Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart.”  She added if she would change her mind now that Blake is leaving, “Who could fill Blake’s shoes? To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough. He did a great job, and kudos to him.”

Which artist do you think would make a great addition to The Voice?

