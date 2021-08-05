      Weather Alert

Reba McEntire postpones her late mom’s memorial indefinitely due to an increase in COVID-19 cases

Aug 5, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Ever since Reba McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline McEntire, died last spring, the singer has been hoping to have the chance to have a public memorial for her late mom. 

A service was previously scheduled for this Sunday, August 8, but Reba now explains that that event is being canceled in light of an uptick in local COVID-19 cases.

“If you knew mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger of COVID exposure,” Reba wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her mother. “If and when we are able to honor our Mama, we will let you know.”

The singer also asked for help spreading the word to anyone who might have been planning on attending, since the cancellation was coming on such short notice. 

Jacqueline died of cancer on March 14, 2020, at the age of 93. Earlier this year, on the one-year anniversary of her death, Reba remembered her mom with a moving social media tribute that featured her song “You Never Gave Up on Me.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reba (@reba)

