96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire releases ‘Not That Fancy’ box set complete with apron, notepad + more

August 25, 2023 4:10PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire has released a new limited-edition Not That Fancy box set.

The four-item collection includes a copy of Reba’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots; its companion album, Not That Fancy; a Reba-branded apron; and a Reba-branded magnetic notepad.

Grab yours now at albumstore.reba.com.

Reba’s new album and lifestyle book arrive October 6 and October 10, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Undo ItCarrie Underwood
6:54pm
In Your LoveTyler Childers
6:51pm
Hard To ForgetSam Hunt
6:48pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:40pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
3

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins On The Power Of Southern Grandmother's Cooking
4

Harmony Public School Welcomes Students Back to School and Implements Early Release Fridays
5

Lauren Alaina Gushes Over Her Wedding Dress: 'It’s Getting Real Y’all!!'