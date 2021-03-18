      Breaking News
Joyland Spring Breakout Canceled Today. Tickets Good for Thursday or Friday

Reba McEntire sings the theme song to 'Four Good Days', a new film drama starring Mila Kunis, Glenn Close

Mar 18, 2021 @ 3:41pm

ABC/Image Group LAReba McEntire will lend her vocals to the theme song of the upcoming mother-daughter drama Four Good Days, described as a gripping story of recovery and family love that will be in theaters in April.

Mila Kunis and Glenn Close join forces to help tell the story of 31-year-old Molly, played by Kunis, and her harrowing recovery from heroin addiction. Amid that painful journey, she reconnects with her estranged mother Deb, played by Close, who commits herself to helping her daughter recover while navigating their tenuous mother-daughter bond.

On social media, Reba shared her role in the film, also posting the trailer for Four Good Days.

“It was written by the amazing Diane Warren who also wrote my songs ‘I’ll Be’ and ‘What If,’” Reba says of the movie’s theme song, while also sharing her appreciation for the on-screen talents of the film’s two leading actors: “I’m so proud to be associated with these three very powerful women!”

Four Good Days also stars Stephen Root, Joshua Leonard and Sam Hennings. The film hits theaters April 30.

 

 

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Joyland Spring Breakout Canceled Today. Tickets Good for Thursday or Friday
Grammys 2021: Miranda Lambert's 'Wildcard' snags Best Country Album
Miranda Lambert's Tractor Supply Company Donates $250000 To Animal Shelters
Granger Smith and his wife Amber are expecting a baby, almost two years after their son River’s death
Mickey Guyton says the backlash from speaking out against Morgan Wallen sent her into early labor
Recent JMM Podcasts