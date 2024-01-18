Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 58 pregame

Super Bowl 58’s about to get “Fancy,” y’all.

Country icon Reba McEntire will take the Super Bowl stage February 11 to sing the national anthem during the event’s pregame entertainment.

The pregame lineup also includes Post Malone and Andra Day, who will deliver their renditions of “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.

“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!” Reba shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Reba will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Fifty years ago, the Oklahoma native sang the national anthem at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City as a then-independent artist.

“2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary,” adds Reba in a statement.

Super Bowl 58 airs live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium Sunday, February 11, on CBS.

Coming up, you can catch Reba on season 25 of The Voice, premiering February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

