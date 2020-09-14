Reba McEntire unveils new podcast, featuring Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth and more
Courtesy of SpotifyCross-genre country superstar, noted actress and now…podcast host? Reba McEntire revealed the next step in her career this week, announcing her new Spotify podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire.
In each episode, Reba sits down with actress Melissa Peterman, who appeared alongside the country superstar as part of the cast of her sitcom, Reba. The two friends tackle a different topic in each installment of the show, which airs on Mondays beginning September 21.
But that’s not all: The co-hosts enlist an array of superstar special guests to offer thoughts on each episode’s topic. The stars making appearances on the podcast include Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda, Glennon Doyle and many more.
The first episode of Living & Learning with Reba McEntire premieres next week, but in the meantime, you can check out the trailer now. The show will be available exclusively on Spotify.
By Carena Liptak
