Reba McEntire, Vince Gill to step back into the Grand Ole Opry circle this month
ABC/Mark SeligerTwo of the Grand Ole Opry’s largest-looming members, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill, are on deck to share a bill on the famous stage this month. The pair will perform on Saturday, July 18.
Inducted in 1987 and 1991, respectively, Reba and Vince are both Oklahoma natives, and they’re also big mutual fans. “She is arguably one of the greatest singers that will ever draw a breath,” Vince says of his fellow artist and longtime friend.
The pair’s performance comes during a time when live audiences are paused at the Opry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will instead be aired as part of its Saturday night broadcast on Circle TV and WSMOnline.com. Still, it’s a special stage for any artist to step onto, especially for the genre’s most legendary performers.
“The Grand Ole Opry has always been very special to me and my family,” Reba reflects. “It’s part of my history, my heritage and my future, and I’m so excited to get to share the stage with Vince again. Just like Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Brother Oswald, Porter Wagoner and Loretta Lynn, Vince is an Opry legend.”
In today’s turbulent times, the Opry remains a bastion, continuing to offer consecutive broadcasts each week throughout the pandemic.
“Things might be a little different right now, but one thing stays the same — the Opry continues to bring great country music into the homes of the American people,” Reba adds.
By Carena Liptak
