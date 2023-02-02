96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire was almost the one sitting in Blake’s chair on ‘The Voice’

February 2, 2023 1:08PM CST
It may be hard to imagine The Voice without Blake Shelton, but can you picture it with Reba McEntire instead?

The Country Music Hall of Famer was originally offered Blake’s red chair when the show premiered back in 2011.

“They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that,’” she recently told ET. “Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart.”

Even though it’s a spot she didn’t want, Reba still has a hard time seeing anyone else in it besides her fellow Oklahoman.

“To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough,” she says. “He did a great job and kudos to him.”

Blake kicks off his final season of The Voice March 6 on NBC. He announced his plans to step away from the show in October.

