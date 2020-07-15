Reba McEntire will take fans back to 1994 with Reba: Live YouTube special
ABC/Image Group LAIt’s been 26 years since Reba McEntire starred in her first televised concert special. Now, she plans to revisit all the fun and excitement of that show as Reba: Live airs exclusively on YouTube this Friday.
Filmed at her 1994 stop at the Omaha Civic Center, the hour-long, 12-song event features all the dazzling musical moments that keep fans coming back to Reba’s concerts today.
“This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special,” the singer reflects. “It’s so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later!”
The special premieres on Friday, July 17 at 7pm CT. To make the experience even more special, Reba will join fans on her YouTube channel to discuss the event and share some of her memories from recording the show.
“I hope they enjoy it and I can’t wait to share some stories from the behind-the-scenes during the chat,” she adds.
The premiere of Reba: Live comes just one day before Reba is booked to return to the Grand Ole Opry stage this Saturday, alongside her fellow Opry member and Oklahoma native, Vince Gill.
By Carena Liptak
