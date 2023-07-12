96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire’s celebrating her book launch at the Ryman

July 12, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Reba McEntire will celebrate her upcoming lifestyle book with a special event, Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends, on Sunday, November 5, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Reba’s former Reba co-star and longtime friend Melissa Peterman will host, and the one-night-only event will feature stories told by the “Fancy” hitmaker.

Tickets for Reba’s Ryman event go on sale Friday, July 14, at axs.com. All tickets will include a free copy of her new book.

Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots and its companion album, Not That Fancy, arrives October 10 and October 6, respectively.

For more information, visit NotThatFancy.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
6:59pm
Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
6:59pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:55pm
One MississippiKane Brown
6:52pm
One MississippiKane Brown
6:52pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
3

Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling on "Eat Everything"
4

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
5

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer & Provides Update