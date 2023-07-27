96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba meets Lainey for the first time: “I’m just so proud of you”

July 27, 2023 10:55AM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson got to meet country icon Reba McEntire for the first time, and it was a pretty sweet moment.

“Y’all…what even? This was one of those pinch me moments. I am such a fan of @reba as not only an artist, but just for the incredible person she is…talk about a dream come true,” Lainey captions the Instagram reel of their backstage meeting at this year’s CMA Fest. 

“You mean so much to me. You have, you have. For real,” Lainey tells Reba, who then shares some affirmative words in return.

“Well, congratulations on everything you’ve been doing. I’m just so proud of you,” she tells the already-moved “Heart Like A Truck” singer.

You can watch this sweet moment in full on Lainey’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
8:53am
Your ManJosh Turner
8:49am
Crazy Bout YouKelsey Hart
8:39am
White HorseChris Stapleton
8:35am
Always YouTrey Lewis
8:32am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Critterfest 2023
2

Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”
3

Performing on the CMA Fest main stage has been a dream come true for Jordan Davis
4

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill
5

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House