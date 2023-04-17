Reba previews upcoming book + new album on ‘TODAY’

Country icon and superstar Reba McEntire joined NBC’s TODAY on April 17 to talk about her upcoming book and new album, both titled Not That Fancy.

During her stop, Reba chatted about what fans can expect from her lifestyle book.

“Well, the book is a fun book. Sometimes you have books [like] autobiographies that are really diving into stuff. This is just a fun book,” Reba says. “You can look through it, you can read it front to back. It’s got recipes, stories, new pictures people haven’t seen before, talking about my family, my faith, my friends, and then recipes that are from the restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma, called Reba’s Place,” she adds.

And that’s not all. Reba’s also dropping a special companion album.

“It’s songs that I went into the studio with Dave Cobb and rerecorded. And then we’ve got four new songs, well, songs that we did later, like [“The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia”] and the duet with Ronnie and Kix, Brooks & Dunn,” the singer shares. “So, it’s great music along with a fun book.”

To celebrate Reba’s forthcoming projects, Garth Brooks will interview the fellow Oklahoma native on TalkShopLive on April 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

Visit TalkShopLive to tune in and order autographed copies of Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots and Reba’s new album.

