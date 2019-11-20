Reba reacts to her Grammy nod for ‘Stronger than the Truth’

Big Machine Just a week after co-hosting the 53rd Annual CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire’s now nominated for a Grammy.
“Thanks to the Recording Academy for such great news to wake up to this morning!” Reba shared on Instagram after this year’s nods were unveiled. “Stronger than the Truth was nominated for Grammys’ Country Album of the Year.”
“I wanted to go back to my roots and make an album that reminded me of the music I grew up with,” Reba continued. “Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!!”
Stronger than the Truth was released back in April, just before Reba hosted this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.
You can tune in to CBS on Sunday, January 26 to see if Reba takes home the trophy. The Oklahoma native already has quite a Grammy history, with sixteen nominations and three wins.
