Reba rolls out new acoustic album, ‘Not That Fancy’

Reba McEntire‘s new album, Not That Fancy, is out now.

Dave Cobb produced the 14-track project, which features acoustic versions of Reba’s hits and a brand new song called “Seven Minutes in Heaven.” Dolly Parton and Brooks & Dunn also join Reba on “Does He Love You” and “If You See Him, If You See Her,” respectively.

Not That Fancy is the companion album to Reba’s upcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. It drops Tuesday, October 10, and is available for preorder now.

Here’s the Not That Fancy track list:

“The Fear of Being Alone (Acoustic Version)”

“Consider Me Gone (Acoustic Version)”

“Somebody Should Leave (Acoustic Version)”

“How Blue(Acoustic Version)”

“If You See Him, If You See Her with Brooks & Dunn (Acoustic Version)”

“Till You Love Me (Acoustic Version)”

“Seven Minutes in Heaven”

“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia (Acoustic Version)”

“Does He Love You with Dolly Parton (Acoustic Version)”

“One Promise Too Late (Acoustic Version)”

“The Last One To Know (Acoustic Version)”

“New Fool at an Old Game (Acoustic Version)”

“I’m a Survivor (Acoustic Version)”

“Fancy (Acoustic Version)”

