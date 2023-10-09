96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba says her salted chocolate chip cookies are addictive

October 9, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC

Reba McEntire serves up pretty mouth-watering salted chocolate chip shortbread cookies, just ask her beau, Rex Linn.

“I used to offer these cookies to my friends until my boyfriend Rex said, ‘Would you please quit giving those away? They’re way too good!’” the “Fancy” hitmaker tells People.

In terms of ingredients, Reba’s recipe uses salted butter, light brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, bittersweet chocolate chips and sea salt. Overall, the prep and baking time is two hours and 50 minutes.

“They’re seriously addictive, and the key is the flaky salt on top,” Reba writes in her upcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Out October 10, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots is available for preorder now. 

