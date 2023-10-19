96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba shares delicious chicken thigh dish recipe

October 19, 2023 3:15PM CDT
With the holidays right around the corner, deciding what to whip up can be stressful. Well, fret not. Reba McEntire‘s got a recipe for you.

Introducing: Reba’s chicken thighs with olive and prunes.

“I pull it out when I want something simple, elegant and delicious!” she tells People.

Some of the key ingredients for Reba’s recipe are bone-in and skin-on chicken thighs, Spanish green olives, pitted prunes, fresh bay leaves and red wine vinegar. It’ll take close to 7-and-a-half hours to prepare, with an active time of 25 minutes.

“It turns out miraculously wonderful every time,” adds Reba. “You can’t mess it up.”

Check out the recipe in full on People‘s website.

For more delectable recipes from Reba, you can pick up your copy of her latest book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

