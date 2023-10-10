96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba talks new book, album, ‘The Voice’ + more on ‘Today’

October 10, 2023 12:10PM CDT
NBC

Reba McEntire appeared on NBC’s Today October 10 to celebrate her newly released book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and nearly 50 years of a music career. 

“Getting to do things we’re doing now, I think I’m busier than I’ve ever been. I’m so grateful and thankful,” she tells the show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Reba then went on to talk about her late mom’s unwavering support for her, why she recorded “Seven Minutes in Heaven,” replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice and more.

The country icon also took the Citi Music Series stage to perform “Seven Minutes in Heaven,” “The Fear of Being Alone” and “Till You Love Me.”

Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, are out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

