Reba talks ‘The Voice,’ new book, restaurant + more on ‘Late Night with Seth Myers’

October 12, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Reba McEntire joined Late Night with Seth Myers to celebrate the new things going on in her career.

The country icon chatted about joining The Voice; surprising diners at her new restaurant, Reba’s Place; the ongoing Reba-themed corn mazes; her newly released book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy.

Dave Cobb, he and I worked on this album to strip it down and just get just to the meat of the song,” Reba said of her new acoustic album. “Not a big production, which I had done originally for these songs. And so, it really just brought out the heart and soul of the song, I think.”

Reba also detailed her favorite tater tots recipe — which involves Sonic Drive-In — and shared why John Legend is her biggest threat on The Voice.

You check out the full interview now on YouTube.

