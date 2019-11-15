Reba’s on the road in 2020, but will it be “Fancy?”

ABC/Image Group LA Will Reba McEntire be getting “Fancy” on tour in 2020?
While there’s no word on whether her three-outfit quick-change ensemble from Wednesday’s CMA Awards will be part of her set, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s definitely hitting the road next year.
The twelve-date run kicks off March 20 in Evansville, Indiana, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday. The first seats go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22.
As for Reba’s impressive CMA get-up, costume designer Matt Logan revealed to InStyle that he and Reba had less than three weeks to design, test, and perfect the robe/gown/pantsuit ensemble. If you missed Reba’s show-stopping CMA moment or just want to experience it again, you can check it out on YouTube.
Here’s a look at where Reba’s “Fancy” ensemble could potentially make an appearance in 2020:
3/20 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center
3/21 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center Arena
3/26 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
3/28 — Toledo, OH, Huntington Center
4/24 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena
4/25 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center
4/26 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center
5/1 — Biloxi, MS, Mississippi Coast Coliseum
5/2 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center
5/7 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
5/8 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center
5/9 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
