      Weather Alert

Reba’s on the road in 2020, but will it be “Fancy?”

Nov 15, 2019 @ 2:02pm

ABC/Image Group LA Will Reba McEntire be getting “Fancy” on tour in 2020?

While there’s no word on whether her three-outfit quick-change ensemble from Wednesday’s CMA Awards will be part of her set, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s definitely hitting the road next year.

The twelve-date run kicks off March 20 in Evansville, Indiana, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday. The first seats go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22.

As for Reba’s impressive CMA get-up, costume designer Matt Logan revealed to InStyle that he and Reba had less than three weeks to design, test, and perfect the robe/gown/pantsuit ensemble. If you missed Reba’s show-stopping CMA moment or just want to experience it again, you can check it out on YouTube.

Here’s a look at where Reba’s “Fancy” ensemble could potentially make an appearance in 2020:

3/20 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center
3/21 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center Arena
3/26 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
3/28 — Toledo, OH, Huntington Center
4/24 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena
4/25 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center
4/26 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center
5/1 — Biloxi, MS, Mississippi Coast Coliseum
5/2 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center
5/7 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
5/8 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center
5/9 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts