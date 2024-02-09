Reba’s Sweetheart Meal to launch at Sonic

Love fast food and searching for a date spot for Valentine’s Day? Reba McEntire‘s got you covered.

The country icon has teamed up with Sonic to launch Reba’s Sweetheart Meal.

Available at Sonic outlets beginning February 12, the new combo comprises a cheeseburger, tater tots and a newly created chocolate-covered-strawberry shake.

As a longtime fan of Sonic, Reba says she loves numerous items on its menu, including the milkshake in her signature meal.

“I love the footlong [quarter pound] coney. I love their ice. Their ice is the best,” she tells People. “Of course, cherry limeade, I love that. I love all their shakes. But this chocolate covered strawberry shake, I bet I had two of them when we were shooting the commercial. I absolutely love it.”

Reba and her boyfriend Rex Linn, who began dating in 2020, had their first Valentine’s Day date at Sonic. This year, they’re planning to return to the sentimental place for yet another tater tots-filled meal.

“We’re going to be here in Nashville, and we’re going to go to Sonic,” says the “Fancy” singer. “We’re going to hit it and have our favorites. We might even try something new maybe for dessert.”

