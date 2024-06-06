96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”

June 6, 2024 5:54AM CDT
Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
Rebecca Quin / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Time to take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with author Rebecca Quin aka WWE superstar Becky Lynch! From her roots in Limerick, Ireland, to the main event at WrestleMania. She shares her journey of overcoming adversity, breaking barriers, and balancing work and motherhood. Find out her disdain for the term “diva” and mission to create an equal space in wrestling. Plus heartfelt advice on battling self-doubt. Tune in as Becky Lynch takes goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Author
Becky Lynch
BeyondtheMic
Rebecca Quin
SeanDillon
The Man
Wrestlemania
Wrestler
WWE

