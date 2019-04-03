Record Breaking Sandwiches For A Good Cause

What could be better than a group of kids coming together to break a Guinness World Record? How about doing it to help people in need?

Students at a private school in San Diego recently made 868 sandwiches in three minutes, crushing the previous record by 378.

The best part of the record, the school says, is that all 868 sandwiches made were then donated to San Diego’s Alpha Project, which distributed them to the city’s homeless population.

One fifth-grade student said, “It’s going to be very special because we are donating these sandwiches to homeless people. When I see them on the street it makes me feel really sad and I just want to help them.”