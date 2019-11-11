Red Bombards Black to Takes Series

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomore Cole Stilwell and freshman Jace Jung hit two home runs each as the Red team put on an offensive display in the Red & Black Series finale with a 26-3 victory to seize the series win, 2-1.
The Red team launched six home runs, including three grand slams, in the first three innings alone to build a 23-0 lead. It added another dinger in the fifth and finished with 18 hits in the shortened seven-inning contest.
Seven of the nine players had multi-hit games for the Red squad, eight of nine scored at least two runs and all but one recorded an RBI.
Stilwell went 3-for-6 with seven RBI as he hit a grand slam in the third and a three-run jack in the fifth. Jung added six RBI with a grand slam in the first and a two-run blast in the third. Junior Dylan Neuse added four RBI thanks to his grand slam in the third and freshman Bo Willis chipped in four RBI with a three-run shot in the first and a bases-loaded walk in the third.
For the Black team, junior Easton Murrell led the way going 2-for-2 with a walk. Senior Brian Klein went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, redshirt freshman Cal Conley also doubled and freshman Nate Rombach doubled and scored in the sixth.
It wasn’t all offense for Red, which got solid outings from four pitchers and turned a double play in the third to erase a Black threat.
Sophomore Mason Montgomery opened the game with two scoreless innings, striking out three and yielding one single for the lone base runner allowed. Sophomore Ryan Keesee followed him with two more scoreless innings of work, and junior Eli Riechmann managed to keep Black off the board until the sixth. Freshman Jon Barrera recorded the final three outs in the seventh.
Black trotted out eight pitchers on the day, three of which tossed scoreless outings. Junior Jakob Brustoski struck out the side in the fourth, freshman Steven Vazquez racked up a 1-2-3 sixth and freshman Tyler Hamilton sat Red down in order in the seventh.
Red, who won the series opener 10-4 before dropping the second game by a 4-2 decision, left just three runners on base as it hit 12-of-19 with runners on base and went 3-for-4 for three grand slams with the bases loaded.