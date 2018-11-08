Red Pulls Away Late to Claim Series

Wilson and Carter provide strong starts in the Red & Black series finale.

LUBBOCK, Texas – In a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Red & Black Series, the Black team scored seven runs in the final two innings to prevail 8-1 Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park and earn the series win, 3-2.

While the bats were on fire the first four games, the finale featured strong starts from Kurt Wilson for the Black squad and Carson Carter for Red that kept a 1-1 game until the sixth.

That’s when the Black team put two runs across to take a 3-1 lead as Cole Stilwell scored on a fly out from Cameron Warren then Doug Facendo crossed home on a Parker Kelly single to right. The Black side extended their lead in the seventh an RBI single from Stilwell and a two-RBI double from Warren. O’Tremba capped the scoring with a two-RBI base knock up the middle.

Wilson would end up finishing with one earned run in three innings pitched with three strikeouts. Five total pitchers saw time for the Black team with Jake McDonald picking up the win in relief, striking out a pair in his one inning of work.

Carter, meanwhile, delivered four innings in the start and gave up a run on three hits with four strikeouts. Zayne Willems finished with the loss after giving up the two runs in the sixth.

O’Tremba led the Black team at the plate, going 4-for-5 on the day with a triple. Two other Black members recorded multi-hit games with Parker Kelly finishing 3-for-4 with a double and Cameron Warren capping off a stellar week by going 2-for-5 with a double.

Max Marusak and T.J. Rumfield led the Red team at the dish as both went 2-for-4 on the day. Jose Gonzalez registered the lone RBI for the Red squad on the day with a sac fly in the second inning that tied the game at 1-1.

The Red Raiders return to action for full team practice in January in preparation for the 2018 edition of Texas Tech baseball.

–TECH–

Ty Parker