Red Raider Basketball Announces 2020-21 Roster

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has announced the 2020-21 men’s basketball roster which consists of seven returners and seven newcomers with one senior, four juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen.
RED RAIDER ROSTER: Marcus Santos-Silva, Avery Benson, Kyler Edwards, Jamarius Burton, Mac McClung, Kevin McCullar, Terrence Shannon, Jr., Clarence Nadolny, Joel Ntambwe, Tyreek Smith, Chibuzo Agbo, Nimari Burnett, Vladislav Goldin, Micah Peavy
Santos-Silva is the only senior on the roster, transferring in from VCU with immediate eligibility after graduating this summer. He has played in 97 games in his career over the past three years, including starting all 64 games during his sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during his VCU career, including going for career-highs with a 26-point, 22-rebound double-double performance against Rhode Island on March 15, 2019. A Taunton, Massachusetts native, he is coming off a junior season where he averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while also contributing 39 blocked shots and 34 steals.
Edwards is the most experienced returner having started all 31 games of his sophomore season after playing a reserve role in all 38 games as a freshman. A junior guard, Edwards averaged 11.4 points per game and was second on the team with 95 assists. The Arlington native scored a career-high 24 points at Kansas State last season, matched a career-best with six assists at Kansas and had nine rebounds at West Virginia. He scored in double figures in 17 games, including also going for 20 against CSU Bakersfield and 22 in a home win over Iowa State. Edwards comes into his third season with 562 points, 208 rebounds and 137 assists through 69 career games.
Benson is back for his redshirt junior season after playing in 31 games last season as a reserve where he scored 1.8 points and had 1.4 rebounds per game. Entering his fourth season, Benson is the only Red Raider on the roster who was on the 2018 Elite 8 and 2019 NCAA Championship runner-up teams. He has played in 51 games coming into the year. A Springdale, Arkansas native, he scored a career-high 10 points in the win over No. 1-ranked Louisville where he also had two blocked shots.
The junior class also includes a pair of highly coveted transfers in McClung from Georgetown University and Burton from Wichita State. A Gate City, Virginia native, McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game through 50 contests with the Hoyas. He led Georgetown with 15.7 points last season after going for 13.1 points per game as a freshman. McClung, who was a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week last season, scored a career-high with a 38-point performance against Little Rock and also had a 33-point game against Oklahoma State. Burton played two season at Wichita State where he made 52 starts and played in 67 games. A Charlotte, North Carolina native, he is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assist per game. Burton had a career-high 11 assists in a game against Oklahoma State and scored his career-best by dropping 18 against UT Martin. With two years of eligibility remaining, Burton has 228 assists, 43 steals and 530 points in his career.
Shannon, McCullar and Nadolny will be sophomores on the roster with both players coming off seasons where they contributed as starters and reserves. McCullar, who redshirted during the Final Four season, averaged 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds for the season and 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in Big 12 play. A San Antonio native, McCullar made six starts (all in conference) and played in 29 games last season. Shannon started 21 games and played in 29 as a true freshman where he averaged 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. A Chicago native, Shannon was second on the team with 87 made free throws (82.9 percent) and finished the season shooting 47.0 percent from the field.
Nadolny played in 24 games – all as a reserve – finishing the season averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game. A Montreuil, France native, he scored a season-best nine points in the win over Houston Baptist.
Along with returners who played last season, the Red Raiders will look for Smith and Ntambwe to make contributions this season after redshirting last year. Smith was injured during preseason practices last season and did not play, while Ntambwe was not granted a transfer waiver after playing his freshman season at UNLV during the 2018-19 season. Ntambwe averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first collegiate season at UNLV, including scoring a career-high 31 points against Wyoming on Jan. 5, 2019 and securing 15 rebounds in a game against Indiana State. He finished the season with 44 3-pointers (38.6 percent) and 85 free throws (75.2 percent). Ntambwe, who is from Kinshasa, Congo native and played prep at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, practiced with the Red Raiders last season but was unable to play in competition. Smith will be listed as a redshirt freshman this season after not playing last season due to injury. A 6-foot-7 forward, Smith averaged 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.0 rebounds as a senior at Trinity Christian where he earned TAAPS All-State honors. He was named the 2018 TAAPS 5A Player of the Year as a junior.
The incoming freshman class of Agbo, Burnett, Goldin and Peavy is the highest ranked group in program history according to recruiting services. Peavy was named the TABC Class 6A Player of the Year as a senior where he averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds. As a junior, along with Jahmi’us Ramsey, Peavy helped lead Duncanville to the Class 6A State Championship. Peavy, who was selected to the Jordan Brand Classic, again led Duncanville back to the 2020 Class 6A State Tournament as a senior before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burnett is the first Tech player to be named a McDonald’s All-American and was also selected to the Jordan Brand Classic roster. A Chicago native who played at Prolific Prep in California, Burnett is a five-star ranked recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Agbo averaged 22 points per game as a senior at Saint Augustine High School in San Diego and was named the 2019 Western League Player of the Year. Goldin, who is the tallest player on the roster at 7-foot-1, arrives in Lubbock after playing at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut last year. He is a Nalchick, Russia native who has international experience playing for the Russia U18 and U19 National Teams.
Beard is entering his fifth season with a 94-34 record and accomplishments that include the 2018 Elite 8, 2019 Big 12 Championship, 2019 NCAA Championship Finalist, 2018 and 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year and 2019 Associated Press National Coach of the Year. The staff includes Mark Adams and Ulric Maligi as assistants, Casey Perrin earning a promotion to Chief of Staff and the return of Sean Sutton (Executive Advisor), Bob Donewald (Player Development), John Reilly (Strength and Conditioning) and Mike Neal (Athletic Trainer).
NUMERICAL CHANGES: Edwards has switched his number to 11 this season after wearing 0 the past two seasons. He also wore 11 at Findlay Prep, but chose 0 before his freshman season with Tariq Owens already with 11. During McClung’s recruitment, Edwards voluntarily reached out to McClung on social media offering him 0. Benson will remain in No. 21 after switching his number in the middle of last season to honor Kobe Bryant. Ntambwe is moving from No. 5 to No. 24 in the only other change from returners.