Red Raider Football Slated For 6 p.m. Kickoff At Oklahoma State

Texas Tech will be featured on national television for third time this season on Sept. 22 in Stillwater

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will play under the lights for the first time this season on Sept. 22, when the Red Raiders open Big 12 play with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Television coverage will be provided nationally on FOX Sports 1, as well as the Texas Tech Sports Network. It will be the third national television appearance of the season for the Red Raiders, who opened the year on ESPN against Ole Miss and then face Houston this Saturday on FOX.

The Red Raiders (1-1) have gone down to the wire in each of their last two meetings with the Cowboys (2-0), as Oklahoma State escaped with a 45-44 victory in Tech’s last visit to Stillwater in 2016. Oklahoma State held on for a 41-34 win last year in Lubbock.

It will be the 46th all-time meeting between the two schools, who are now tied in the overall series (21-21-3). The Red Raiders will be looking for their first win over the Cowboys since the 2008 season and their first in Stillwater since 2001.

Before heading to Stillwater, the Red Raiders must first host Houston this Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Tech is calling for a “Whiteout” as all fans are encouraged to wear white Saturday as part of the annual Celebrate Cotton promotion.

