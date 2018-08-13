Red Raider Golf Unveils 2018-19 Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head men’s golf coach Greg Sands has announced the schedule for the 2018-19 season, highlighted by trips to Pebble Beach and Hawaii, among other great destinations.

The Red Raiders will once again begin the season at The Carmel Cup, which will be held Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, at Pebble Beach, where former Red Raider Hurly Long set the course record with a second-round 61 at the 2017 event.

Tech will close the fall portion of the schedule with the Big 12 Match Play Championship (Oct. 12-14 in Houston), followed by another return to Isleworth, Oct. 21-23.

Tech will begin the spring portion of the schedule at the Amer Ari Invitational, in Kona, Hawaii, where the Red Raiders swept the 2017 individual and team titles.

“I’m really looking forward to this schedule,” Sands said. “Obviously we’re really happy to be returning to Pebble Beach and Hawaii, but there are a lot of great tournaments with some great fields on this slate. The Big 12 Match Play event will be an interesting addition, especially coming off our experience making it to the final eight at the NCAA Championship last year. We are always aiming to put together a fun but challenging set of tournaments to help get our guys prepared for the postseason.”

The only change to the spring portion of the schedule from the 2017-18 slate is a trip to the Lake Charles Invitational, in Lake Charles, La., March 18-19.

The Big 12 Championship will be held April 28-May 1, in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., followed by the NCAA Regional Championships, May 12-15, at a site to be determined, and then if the Red Raiders can once again qualify for the NCAA Championship, it will take place May 25-30, in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Red Raiders made an incredible run to the match play portion of the 2018 NCAA Championship, taking third place in the stroke play portion, before being narrowly defeated in the national quarterfinals. Tech will return four of the five players who took part in that historical week for the 2018-19 season.

Earlier this week, Tech earned All-Academic team status and President’s Special Recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), being one of just 25 Division I teams to receive President’s Special Recognition (a team GPA of 3.5 or higher).

