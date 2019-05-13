Red Raider Softball Will Dance at Baton Rouge Regional

The Texas Tech softball team is heading to the campus of LSU for its sixth NCAA Regional appearance.

LUBBOCK, Texas – In her most successful season at the helm of the Texas Tech softball team, head coach Adrian Gregory’s Red Raiders will travel to Baton Rouge, La., for their sixth appearance in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Red Raiders will go head-to-head against Louisiana Tech on Friday, May 17, and will face either Monmouth or the hosting LSU Tigers in the remainder of the tournament. The first round of the NCAA Softball Tournament will take place on campus sites on May 17-19 with a four-team, double-elimination format. The winner of each Regional will advance to the Super Regionals.

Now 39-14, Tech finished the regular season with a 38-13 overall record and an 8-10 mark in Big 12 Conference play. This past weekend, The Red Raiders went 1-1 at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship in Oklahoma City before the event was eventually rained out.

Tech snapped a 21-year-old record this season and has remained ranked in top 25 for 12 consecutive weeks. They began their campaign among the nation’s top teams with a 10-0 record on Feb. 19 and have not looked back ever since.

The Red Raiders made their first NCAA Regional appearance in 1999 when they went 3-2 in Fresno. They returned to the tournament two years later and posted a 2-2 showing at the 2001 Tucson Regional. The team went on an eight-year tournament hiatus and returned to the dance at the 2010 Stanford Regional. The Red Raiders went 2-2 in the 2010 event and posted the same record a year later at the 2011 Tucson Regional.

Tech made their most recent appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 when they went 1-2 in Seattle. This year’s Regional is the first time in program history where Red Raiders will have traveled East in postseason play.

LSU prepares to host the 2019 Baton Rouge Regional with a 40-16 overall record. Monmouth boasts a 36-16 overall record and Louisiana Tech heads into Friday’s matchup with a 44-14 mark.

The Division I Softball Championship provides for a field of 64 teams to compete in the national tournament. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams received automatic qualifications with the remaining best 32 teams selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Softball Committee. Schools hosting an NCAA Regional are Oklahoma, UCLA, Washington, Florida State, Florida, Arizona, Minnesota, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Michigan and Northwestern.

