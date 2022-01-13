Red Raider Tennis opens season hosting doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will open the spring with a double header against two in-state opponents in Abilene Christian (10 a.m.) and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (3 p.m.) on Thursday at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The Red Raiders are looking to build on the success of last season’s campaign which resulted in a second round trip in the NCAA tournament. The 2022 roster is flush with experience and leadership with the return of senior Illgiz Valiev, juniors Issac Arevalo, Dimitrios Azoidis, Franco Ribero, Francisco Vittar and sophomore Reed Collier.
The already deep lineup will also feature two newcomers in transfer sophomore Olle Wallin and five-star freshman Takeyasu Sekiguchi. The Red Raiders are led by third-year coach Danny Whitehead, who has amassed a 25-13 record as head coach at Tech.
ACU comes into the season after an 8-14 campaign during the spring of 2021. Led by second-year coach and letterwinner Juan Nunez, the Wildcats will be paced by junior Savan Chhabra. Chhabra finished his sophomore season 6-14 playing at No. 1 singles and doubles.
The Vaqueros come to Lubbock after registering a 3-15 record in their 2021 spring season. The team is led by first-year head coach Nathan Robinson, who joins the Vaqueros after four years as an assistant coach at UC Davis. Robinson will rely on the veteran leadership of Senior Carlo Izurieta, who finished his 2021 spring campaign at 7-10 in singles play.
For the latest news and schedule information regarding the Texas Tech men’s tennis program, visit TexasTech.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the program on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/techmenstennis and @TexasTechMTEN on Twitter and Instagram.
–TECH–
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics