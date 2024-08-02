Red Raiders add freshman catcher Anya German

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gerry Glasco added yet another impact player to his 2025 roster on Friday with catcher Anya German. She was named District Offensive Player of the year in 2023 and has a great glove behind the plate to go with her bat.

An Austin, Texas native, German was a three-year letterwinner at James Bowie High School where she earned Class 6A-26 First Team All-District honors in back-to-back years leading the Bulldawgs to a Bi-District Championship with 24 wins her junior year.

“Anya brings us not only depth at the catching position short term, but also is a player with the elite arm talent, size and power to become a tremendous player,” said Glasco. “She could be a very powerful hitter during her college career as well.”

This brings the Red Raiders roster to 20 players including eight freshmen.

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics