Red Raiders add pitcher Chloe Riassetto

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech softball program announced the signing of Louisiana Lafayette transfer Chloe Riassetto on Thursday. Riassetto, a pitcher, played for coach Gerry Glasco the past two seasons and joins the Red Raiders after recording a 2.56 ERA with 15 wins in 2024.

A Friendswood, Texas native, Riassetto will enter her junior year as a Red Raider. The lefty had an impressive 78.9-win percentage over 19 results. The highlight of her 2024 campaign came against No. 1 Oklahoma when she pitched a complete eight inning performance to help the Ragin’ Cajuns pull off the historical upset. She also had ranked wins over Baylor, Texas State and Baylor again in the NCAA Regional.

In her freshman season, Riassetto primarily came out of the bullpen making just one start in 22 appearances but made the most of her opportunities as she posted a 2-1 record with three saves. Riassetto also recorded 78 strikeouts to just 39 walks over 167 innings.

She was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team for her performance this season and was also named a member of the 2024 College Sports Communicator Academic All-District Team for her performance in the classroom.

“Chloe has worked really hard to become one of the elite pitchers in college softball,” said Gerry Glasco. “As just a sophomore last season she had huge wins over four top 15 opponents including Oklahoma. She also excels in the classroom and represents the type of student-athletes we want to build this program on. Chloe always puts her team first and it sets the tone for a winning team and program. I am beyond thrilled to have her joining us in Lubbock.”

