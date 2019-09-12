Red Raiders Begin 2019-20 Slate in Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team is set to start their year at the Midland Invite, returning to the event for the 10th time in the last 11 years.

“It’s always exciting to get out there and compete,” head coach Daniel Whitehead said. “Midland is a good tournament with a lot of quality opponents from our region. You have to play well out there to win, and it’s nice to be able to stick so close to home. The fall is a time where we get to evaluate our guys as they compete more individually and the four guys that are going expect a lot of themselves.”

Senior Jackson Cobb will make his third appearance in Midland, having most recently put together an undefeated doubles weekend in 2017. Cobb is returning for his final year following a junior campaign in which he racked up 20 doubles wins, second only to All-Americans Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn (29).

Sophomore Franco Ribero, fresh off one of the most successful freshman campaigns in program history, is also set to participate in the annual event. Ribero tallied 15 dual match victories last season, including 9-1 mark at the anchor position.

Junior Justin Bloss and freshman Reed Collier, a five-star prospect out of Seabrook, Texas, will also compete this weekend.

The Red Raiders will next turn their attention to the Battle in the Bay in San Francisco, Calif. on Sept. 20.

2019 Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational Doubles Draw – Sept. 13

Justin Bloss/Reed Collier (TTU) vs. Sebastian Rodriguez/Juri Reckow (UTSA)

Jackson Cobb/Franco Ribero (TTU) vs. Kai Breitback/Alan Sanson (UTSA)

2019 Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational Singles Draw – Sept. 13

Reed Collier (TTU) vs. Jeff Guerrero (TJC)

Franco Ribero (TTU) vs. Daniel Bushamuka (Utah State)

Jackson Cobb (TTU) vs. Jake Trondson (New Mexico)

Justin Bloss (TTU) vs. Jonathan Sheehy (ACU)