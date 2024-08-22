Red Raiders begin season this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball program will begin its 2024 campaign with an exhibition against Tarleton State on Friday at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena followed by an intrasquad Red & Black scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena practice gym. Admission into both matches is free.

The Red Raiders welcome back nine players from last year’s team including Brynn Williams, Maddie Correa, Katelyn Cochran, Abby Dickinson, Elena Leontaridou, Reagan Engler, Simone Overbeck, Emily Contreras and Emily Merrick.

Along with the nine returners comes 11 new faces, five via transfer portal and six beginning their collegiate careers. Mia Wesley, Hanna Borer, Reagan Leinen, Aliyah McDonald and Jasmine Martin make up the transfer class while Addie Kanouff, Ava Olsen Lola Davila, Macie Mathis, Alyssa Dinh and Katherine Jones make up the freshmen class.

The Red Raiders season will officially begin in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts in the Boston College Invitational on Aug. 30-31.

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics