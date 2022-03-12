Red Raiders blow by Rice, 10-1

HOUSTON – On a blustery cold night with winds gusting near 30mph and a wind chill in the 30s, the Texas Tech baseball team sailed away to a 10-1 victory against Rice on Friday night at Reckling Park.
Three Red Raiders posted a team-high two hits between Jace Jung, Ty Coleman and Parker Kelly. Jung, Coleman and Kelly were also owners of a team-best two RBI apiece. Kelly continued his recent run of power baseball, mashing his sixth home run (watch) in the last six games in the ninth, a solo shot, for the last Texas Tech run on Friday.
Two pitchers held court on Friday for Texas Tech, between starter Andrew Morris earning his second win of the season in 5.0 innings on the mound and Josh Sanders taking over for the final four innings to earn the save. Morris allowed seven hits but just the one run, while Sanders faced just one batter above the minimum in four-inning one-hit scoreless baseball.
The two former Southwest Conference foes felt each other out like fighters over the first three innings. After the first two innings, it was 0-0, and Texas Tech scored one in the third as did Rice.
From the fourth inning forward, the Red Raiders would go on to outscore Rice 9-0.
The Red Raiders’ first three runs were produced from drawing lead-off walks in the third, fourth and fifth innings. A series of miscues by the tune of five Rice errors also helped pave the way. Four of Tech’s 10 runs went down as unearned runs for the Rice pitchers in the contest.
In the fourth, a two-out error in centerfield allowed Kurt Wilson to score (watch) as he ran on the contact of Dalton Porter’s swing to unknot the 1-1 tie. Texas Tech manufactured its most runs in the fifth, scoring four times to widen the lead to 6-1. The fifth inning included two extra-base hits with Jung (watch) and Porter (watch) both collecting doubles for an RBI each. Wilson also hit an RBI single (watch) to extend his current hit streak to eight games.
Tech scored two more in the sixth, and one in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
The Red Raiders improve to 12-3 and have won 11 of their last 12 games. Meanwhile, Rice drops to 3-11 this season.
Up Next
Texas Tech continues its weekend series at Rice with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. The Red Raiders’ seven-day, five-game road trip comes to an end on Sunday. First pitch versus Rice is 1 p.m. in the finale.
Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics