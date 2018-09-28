Texas Tech enters the Associated Press top-25 poll after a 41-17 rout at Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off its 41-17 rout of No. 15 Oklahoma State, Texas Tech made its first appearance in the Associated Press top-25 poll Sunday, checking in at No. 25 overall in a vote of college football writers from across the country.

This is the first top-25 ranking for the Red Raiders since Oct. 8 of last year when Tech entered the AP poll at No. 23 overall following a victory at Kansas. Tech is also receiving votes this week in the Amway Coaches poll conducted by USA Today.

The Red Raiders scored 27 unanswered points to close out their first victory over Oklahoma State since 2008 and their first at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater since 2001. Tech shut out the Cowboys over the final two quarters, limiting Oklahoma State to only 91 yards of total offense during that time.

Tech failed to allow a passing yard to Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius over the final quarter of play en route to securing its third-straight victory and its largest margin of victory in a road win over a top-15 team in school history. The Cowboys recorded just four first downs in the second half as Tech forced two key turnovers in a fumble recovery and an Adrian Frye interception.

The Red Raiders will face another top-25 test this Saturday when No. 12 West Virginia visits Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. with coverage provided nationally on ESPN2 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Tickets are still on sale for each of the final four home games of the season by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by purchasing online at TexasTech.com. Fans can select a ticket plan that includes the West Virginia and Kansas games as well as either the Oklahoma or Texas games for as low as $135 a person.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Red Raiders Check In At No. 25 in AP Poll appeared first on Rock 101.1.