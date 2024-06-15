Red Raiders clean up USTFCCCA awards

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Texas Tech track and field program took home six USTFCCCA Mountain Region awards, the organization announced Friday afternoon.

Tech winners on the men’s side included Associate Head Coach Calvin Robinson being named the Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year and Caleb Dean taking home the Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.

On the women’s side, it was a clean sweep in the Mountain Region. Head coach Wes Kittley was named the Women’s Coach of the Year, Keith Herston was dubbed the Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year, Rosemary Chukwuma took home the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Temitope Adeshina was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Wes Kittley

Women’s team was ranked in the top-16 all of outdoor season as they went in ranked 8th to the NCAA meet and came away 7th scoring 26 points. They reached as high as 5th during the year.

Produced nine 1st Team All-Americans (includes 5th place 4×100) at the NCAA Outdoor meet, two in the triple jump (4th and 8th), 100m bronze medalist, high jump bronze medalist and 5th place finisher in the 1500m.

High jumper Temitope Adeshina set the NCAA meet record clearing 1.97m (6-5- ½).

Calvin Robinson

Coached 400m hurdles national champion in Caleb Dean (47.23), while producing a 5th place winner in Oskar Edlund (49.23) & 2nd Team All-American 4×100.

Dean is only Division I male athlete in NCAA history to win 60mH and 400mH in same year, while produced three times of 48.05 or lower in 400m hurdles. Dean was also the Big 12 silver medalist in the 400m hurdles in only his second race of the season.

Produced 4×400 Big 12 Champion and No. 3 West regional 4×400 with Tech record 3:01.58, marking a new one since 2005.

Keith Herston

Coached three 1st Team All-Americans, including a bronze medalist in the high jump (Temitope Adeshina) who cleared 1.97m (6-5- ½), setting a new NCAA meet record.

Adeshina’s mark of 1.97m hit the Olympic standard and moved her to No. 1 all-time for Nigeria, capping her season off as the No. 1 freshman.

Coached another freshman high jumper in Claire Lowrey to 2nd Team All-American honors (T-13th).

Coached a 4th and 8th place finish in the triple jump, making him the only coach with two triple jumpers as 1st Team All-Americans.

Caleb Dean

NCAA 400m hurdles national champion with the No. 2 all-time collegiate time at 47.23.

Only Division I male athlete in NCAA history to win 60m hurdles and 400m hurdles in same year.

1 of 7 collegiate athletes to dip under 48 seconds in the 400m hurdles.

Only NCAA collegiate athlete in history to post three times of 48.05 or lower in one season.

Fastest semifinals time ever at the NCAA meet in the 400m hurdles at 48.05.

Big 12 silver medalist in 400m hurdles.

Rosemary Chukwuma

NCAA 100m bronze medalist (10.90).

NCAA 4×100 1st Team All-American as Tech placed 5th (42.87).

Top wind-legal West Regionals 100m time of 10.88 (PB, FR), put her No. 2 all-time for Nigeria.

Big 12 100m Champion (11.12).

Never finished below 7th in any 100m race this year, recording six top-3 finishes.

Temitope Adeshina

NCAA High Jump Bronze medalist at 1.97m (6-5 ½) which was a PB and MR.

No. 1 ranked freshman high jumper in 2024.

Nigerian National Record of 1.97m.

Big 12 Champion, 1.90m (6-2 ¾).

Recorded six top-7 finishes during the season.

Texas Relays champion (1.87m (6-1 ½).

Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics