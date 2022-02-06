Red Raiders conclude New Mexico trip

LBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Texas Tech track and field team capped off its fourth meet of the season in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic Saturday afternoon at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Vashaun Vascianna made some noise in his first meet as a Red Raider right from the start. In the prelims of the 60m hurdles, Vascianna clocked in a time of 7.70 for the best qualifying time. In the finals, the Jamaica native scorched the scoreboard with a time of 7.64 to claim first overall. His prelim time puts him eighth all-time in Tech history while his finals mark puts him tied for third. After the NCAA’s 0.2 conversion due to altitude, Vacianna’s time will be fourth in the country. Another Red Raider saw himself in the top 3 as Maliek Kendall placed third (7.91).
In the women’s triple jump, Ruta Lasmane and Onaara Obamuwagun finished first and second, respectively. Lasmane took first overall with a mark of 13.66m (44’-9.75”) as Obamuwagun etched a new PR mark of 13.41m (44’). Transitioning into the 400m, Knowledge Omovoh placed first in her heat crossing the end line at 52.95 (PR) as that time would stand first overall. In the process, she moves to fifth all-time in the Tech top 10 record book.
The women’s pole vault saw a pair of Red Raiders place in the top 3. Chole Wall finished first topping out at 4.26m (13’-11.75’) while Ryleigh Redding placed third at 4.01m (13-1.75”).
Like Vascianna, Myles Webb – UCLA transfer – made his debut running in the 60m, clocking in a time of 6.83. Meanwhile, Rosemary Chukwuma placed third in her 60m heat (7.33) before placing fifth (7.25) in the finals, tying her PR. Simone Watkins lowered her 8.46 prelim time to 8.40 to finish fifth in the finals.
The Red Raiders are back home Feb. 11-12 hosting the Texas Tech Shootout at the Sports Performance Center.
Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics