Red Raiders Conclude Strong Weekend at Texas Tech Classic

Texas Tech wrapped up its most competitive meet ever with 26 personal bests.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ten personal records were set Saturday to bring Tech’s weekend total to 26 in a meet that was regarded as the most competitive the Red Raiders had ever hosted. The PRs were joined by three individual wins on the final day of action in the Sports Performance Center.

All three of Tech’s wins Saturday came in the field. The first was tallied by Chinne Okoronkwo, who continues to impress in the pole vault. The Wisconsin transfer, who had not pole vaulted since high school when she arrived in Lubbock, has turned in top-10 program performances in both of her appearances in the event so far. Saturday’s mark, a 14’-2” (4.32m), placed her fourth in Texas Tech history. It was also good for a national ranking of seventh.

One runway over, Odaine Lewis long jumped 26’-0.75” (7.94m) to win the men’s section. Lewis edged out teammate Charles Brown, whose 25’-8.25” (7.83m) was good for second. Though neither posted a season-best, the duo still sits comfortably atop the Big 12 by nearly a foot.

Tech’s third and final win of the day came in the women’s high jump where, like Lewis and Brown in the long jump, Zarriea Willis and Cyre Virgo grabbed first and second for the Red Raiders. Willis hit 5’-11.5” (1.82m) on her first try before fouling out going for a season-best 6’-1.5” (1.87m). Virgo topped at 5’-9.75” (1.79m) to place second. Willis remains in a tie for the top high jump mark in the conference.

Though no wins occurred on the track, there were several program top-10 times run. The most notable came in a loaded 800m race that saw all six runners in the first heat – plus the first runner in the second – surpass the NCAA’s leading time of 1:49.09. Vincent Crisp led the way, blazing a 1:47.28 that left him third in program history and counted as a PR. UTEP transfer Jonah Koech, in his first race for Tech, was right on his heels with a 1:47.29 that came in at fourth in program history. Freshman Sven Cepus also came in under the national time with a 1:49.00.

In the shorter distance 200m, Divine Oduduru ran a 20.51 to place second and place himself in a tie for seventh in program history. Oduduru won his heat comfortably – by nearly half a second – but was edged out by Florida State’s Kasaun James, who turned in a 20.41 in the third heat.

Tech’s relay teams again appeared strong as the men’s squad ran a program eighth-place 3:05.81. They did so with the legs of Oduduru and Crisp, plus Tyreek Mathis and Norman Grimes Jr. Though it was just short of a season best, Tech’s men’s team still holds the top spot in the Big 12. The women’s relay team was strong, too, as Sara Limp, D’Jenne Egharevba, Damajahnee Birch and new anchor Taylor Rockwell ran a 3:39.16.

A two-day meet is on the horizon for the Red Raiders as they will host the Texas Tech Open next weekend. Tickets for the Friday-Saturday meet may be purchased here.

—TECH—

Jeremy O’Brien