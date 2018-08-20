Red Raiders Down No. 18 Pepperdine, 1-0

Jade King’s second minute goal proves enough to propel Tech past the 18th-ranked team in the country.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Before some fans could even find their seats at the John Walker Soccer Complex Sunday evening, Jade King had already put Texas Tech on top of No. 18 Pepperdine. King’s goal would hold, too, sending the Red Raiders over the Waves, 1-0.

Getting the chance to take down the Waves has been on the minds of the Red Raiders since their 3-0 defeat to them one year ago.

“We’ve been waiting a year for this game,” said head coach Tom Stone. “This game has been talked about in our locker room and in our coaches offices for a year. They outclassed us a year ago, and our girls wanted to win so badly to atone for their performance in Malibu. They put it to us, but we were happy to return the favor.”

King’s early goal – her second in as many games – came just two minutes after first touch. Kirsten Davis led a breakaway down the middle of the field before dishing it to King, who was flying down the left side. King gathered it and blasted it past the Pepperdine keeper, who had come out near the top of the box in an effort to squash the one-on-one situation.

The early score threw the Waves off before they could make any adjustments, and it allowed the Red Raiders to grab the momentum.

“We didn’t want them to set the pace of the game,” King said. “It was really good to set the tempo of the game and let them know that we came out to play and that this is our home field.”

“I loved the start, honestly,” said Stone. “It’s the kind of start that shows our competitive edge, our attitude and our mentality.”

On King, who has already matched her goal total from last fall’s injury-ridden season, Stone said, “If there’s one thing she’s always been able to do her whole life, it’s finish. Despite a few setbacks physically, once she’s fit and motoring, she’s tough to stop.”

While King put just one shot on net, it was again Davis who led all players with shots with six. Her ability to outrun the defense down the side has proven to both afford her more scoring chances as well as others who opponents are forced to leave open to cover Davis. Though none of her shots have yet to go in, Davis has unleashed missiles at the net that are bound to find an opening sooner or later.

“She [Davis] was just clearly everywhere,” Stone said of the sophomore forward. “She has this internal engine, and she’s super fit. She just keeps going. Once the goals start to fall, watch out.”

Once the Red Raiders had the lead, they had to make sure they kept the potent Waves offense at bay. With around 15 minutes left in the game, Pepperdine was trying desperately to create some chances. Their best look all night came in the 80th minute when Michelle Maemone fired one on Marissa Zucchetto, laid out to her right and got a hand on it. The ball bounced right in front of the net, where a Pepperdine attacker was charging, but Zucchetto sacrificed herself by diving on top of the ball while taking a cleat to the body.

“I give credit to my defenders,” said Zucchetto, who recorded the third solo shutout of her career Sunday. “They got on the ball quick, they kept possession, and they swung it around to keep it away from them.”

The Red Raiders will hit the road for a short stint out west, where they will play San Diego State on Aug. 24. They return home next Sunday, Aug. 26, to play nearby Abilene Christian at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

