Red Raiders Down OU, Tulsa to Close Match Play

Texas Tech won both of its matches Monday to close its stay at the Cowgirl Match Play
LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 27 Texas Tech women’s golf team bounced back at the Cowgirl Match Play event Monday, topping both Oklahoma and Tulsa to finish 2-1 overall during its stay at the Stillwater Country Club.
The Red Raiders, who fell 3-1-1 to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Sunday, rallied to edge the Sooners, 3-2, in the morning’s opening match before squashing Tulsa, 4-0-1, in the afternoon session. The Sooners entered the match ranked 32nd nationally in the latest Golfstat poll.
For the week, Tech finished 2-1 overall alongside host Oklahoma State and the Sooners. The seventh-ranked Cowgirls were awarded the team title as part of the tiebreaker rules that utilized the total scores of the three teams against each other (i.e. Oklahoma State 5.5, Oklahoma 5.0 and Tech 4.5).
Sofia Garcia and Gala Dumez were both perfect on the day, winning each of their two matches with Garcia routing Oklahoma’s Hannah Screen, 4 and 3, in the morning before defeating Tulsa’s Titita Loudtragulngam by a similar score later in the day. Dumez topped Libby Winans, 2-up, to seal the win over Oklahoma and then followed with a convincing 3-and-1 victory over Taylor Dobson in the Tulsa match.
Anna Dong added Tech’s final win in its victory over Oklahoma as she pushed past Kaitlin Milligan, 2 and 1. She was all square with Tulsa’s Haley Greb through 18 holes of her final match, which was not completed as the Red Raiders had already secured the win.
Amy Taylor and Louisa Brunt provided the final two wins in the Tulsa match as Taylor topped Lilly Thomas, 2 and 1, while Brunt broke a tie on the 17th to hold on and win, 1-up. Brunt entered the lineup against Tulsa for Cecilie Nielsen, who did not compete in the final round.
Tech will see both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma again later this week when the Big 12 Championships tee off from the Houston area Sunday morning. The three-day event will be hosted at the Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.
Texas Tech 3, Oklahoma 2 – Final Results
Sofia Garcia (TTU) def. Hannah Screen (OU), 4&3
Maria Fernanda Martinez (OU) def. Amy Taylor (TTU), 5&3
Anna Dong (TTU) def. Kaitlin Milligan (OU), 2&1
Mikhaela Fortuna (OU) def. Cecilie Nielsen (TTU), 5&3
Gala Dumez (TTU) def. Libby Winans (OU), 2Up
Texas Tech 4, Tulsa 0, Ties 1 – Final Results
Louisa Brunt (TTU) def. Lorena Tseng (Tulsa), 1Up
Anna Dong (TTU) tied with Haley Greb (Tulsa)
Gala Dumez (TTU) def. Taylor Dobson (Tulsa), 3&1
Sofia Garcia (TTU) def. Titita Loudtragulngam (Tulsa), 4&3
Amy Taylor (TTU) def. Lilly Thomas (Tulsa), 2&1
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics