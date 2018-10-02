Red Raiders Draw with Sooners in Double OT

Texas Tech gets one point despite a dominant overtime performance against a steadfast Oklahoma defense.

NORMAN, Okla. – A second-half and overtime surge by the Red Raiders could not result in a goal Friday night, as a stubborn Sooner defense stalled to a 0-0 draw.

The first half of play found both squads bouncing back and forth, with almost all the action taking place in the midfield. The Sooners tallied four shots and earned two corners, but Tech stormed back to take five of their own as the clock hit zero to round out the half.

Tech emerged from the locker room determined to put a ball in the back of the net, rattling off seven shots – including two on goal. Stone credited the successful attacking to the team getting used to Oklahoma’s unique formation.

“The problems that their formation caused in the first half did not surface in the second half,” Stone said. “It was pretty even in the first half, but it was really mostly us in the second half. When that happens, you hope that you tuck one of your chances in.”

The one-sidedness of the game was even more evident as the teams approached – and throughout – overtime. Tech controlled a vast majority of possession and rattled off four shots while not allowing a single one from the home team in the twenty extra minutes of play. Tech also had five corner kicks between the second half of regulation and the two overtime periods.

“I think OU did everything humanly possible to make it difficult for us, but when we broke through from the 70th minute through both overtimes, it was one-way traffic,” said Stone. “You always have to respect their counter, but at the same time it was our game to win.”

Leading the way for the Red Raiders were Kirsten Davis and Charlotte Teeter, who each had four shots. Marissa Zucchetto played all 110 minutes for just the third time in her career and made three saves.

