Red Raiders Earn 59-40 Win Over Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Norense Odiase secured a career-high 13 rebounds in his 92nd career game and Jarrett Culver scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Red Raiders to a 59-40 non-conference win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech (3-0) has now won 41 straight non-conference home games and has outscored its first three opponents by a 33.7 scoring margin to begin the season. The Red Raiders have still not trailed in a game this season and are 3-0 for the third straight season under head coach Chris Beard who is also now 22-0 in non-conference home games at Tech.

“The first season, within the season, was this three-game home stand,” Beard said. “We are pleased to be 3-0 and are looking forward to getting to Kansas City and having an opportunity to compete for our first championship of the season in the four-team tournament. We didn’t play our best game tonight where we had a lot of open shots and just didn’t make them and other parts of our game didn’t pick us up. Defensively, we were good for the most part, but offensively it wasn’t one of our better efforts. You have to give them credit though, they are well-coached and are a good team. They came in here and played hard”

Culver was 8-for-12 from the field with two 3-pointers for his fifth career game over 20 points and just five back of his career-high of 26 last season at West Virginia. The sophomore from Lubbock led the Red Raiders at halftime with 14 points after shooting 5-for-6 from the field, including a jumper with two seconds remaining in the half to give the team the 13-point advantage after 20 minutes. The Red Raiders started the game on an 18-3 run that began on the with a Matt Mooney jumper and grew to 15 on a Culver jumper.

“My teammates got me open and made plays for me,” Culver said. “I was just letting the game come to me and being patient like Coach always tells me. I have a lot of confidence in my team. That just comes from our daily work. Everybody’s in the gym every day, everybody watches film, and I have a lot of confidence that every game everybody’s going to come and play hard.”

Odiase, who had a previous career-best of 12 rebounds against Seton Hall last season, now has six games of double-figure rebounding in his career. He would grab nine rebounds in the first half against the Lions who were out-rebounded in the game by a 38-25 margin. Odiase would add six points to his rebounding total, while Davide Moretti went for eight points after hitting two shots and going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Mooney and Culver led the team with four assists each and Deshawn Corprew led the reserves with six points and three rebounds.

Culver is now averaging 16.3 points per game this season, while Mooney leads the team with 16 assists through three games. Tariq Owens added three blocks in the win over SLU and now has 10 on the season.The Red Raiders finished the game shooting only 42.3 percent from the field, but limited the Lions to 26.1 percent and forced 15 turnovers. Tech would lead by as many as 24 points in the game.

Moses Greenwood led the Lions with 13 points and six rebounds, while Parker Edwards hit two 3-pointers and scored 11. SLU, which won the Southland Conference regular-season last year, falls to 1-3 but those losses are to LSU, Nebraska and now the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders will now travel to Kansas City where it will play Southern Cal on Monday at the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center. The Red Raiders and Trojans will then play either Nebraska or Missouri State on Tuesday to complete the event. Texas Tech will return home to host Northern Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

