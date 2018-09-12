Red Raiders Explode for Six on Senior Night

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech exploded for six scores in a blowout of visiting Florida International Friday night. The Red Raiders have now won each of their last seven matches on Senior Night, while outscoring opponents 23-0 along the way.

Though Senior Night was held early this year – and the season is far from over – the occasion brought out good memories of a decorated class.

“Every year, you get a chance to look at those seniors and reflect back on their careers,” said head coach Tom Stone. “I’ve watched them all work their ways into being starters or being contributors, they were all Big 12 Champions, so their story is long and distinguished. They’re going to be missed, but they’re going to be remembered for a long, long time.”

One of the seniors, co-captain Carly Wickenheiser, spoke on the legacy she hopes her class will leave behind.

“I hope the legacy we leave behind is more than just on the field,” she said. “The work we put in day in and day out. We went through a lot these past four years, from a Big 12 Championship to not making the NCAA Tournament, but we work hard every day and continue to invest in the team and invest in the culture and I hope that carries on through the next several teams.”

On the field, the Red Raiders put together a memorable effort against the Panthers, blowing them out 6-0 for their largest victory since 2014.

“This has been coming,” said Stone. “We’ve been the better team in most of our games but have had trouble putting anybody away. In this particular case, we just unloaded in the second half, and a lot of that frustration came out in the form of four goals.”

Up 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Jade King and Savanna Jones, Stone called on the team to do what he knows they are capable of: put their opponent away. That call was answered immediately, as freshman Cassie Hiatt tallied her first collegiate goal just two minutes into the second half. Six minutes later, Kirsten Davis collected a deflection and scored to make it 4-0. The goals kept on coming, with Demi Koulizakis and Brittany Martin each collecting their first collegiate goals to push the game to blowout status. Martin’s score was assisted by senior Hannah Fernandez.

“It was such an awesome feeling, especially doing it besides two of my other teammates that also got their first collegiate goal,” said Koulizakis, whose 55th-minute bomb came just two minutes after Davis’ score. “We did it for the seniors, and it’s such an amazing feeling.”

Next on the Red Raiders’ list is 1-5-0 Oregon State, who visits town Sunday for a 7 p.m. matchup at the John Walker Complex. After their matchup with the Beavers, Tech will head to California to wrap up their non-conference schedule.

—TECH—

The post Red Raiders Explode for Six on Senior Night appeared first on Rock 101.1.