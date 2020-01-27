Red Raiders Fall to No. 20 Michigan, 4-3

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team was taken down by No. 20 in the opening match of the annual ITA Kick-Off weekend by a margin of 4-3 on Friday.
The Red Raiders dropped the first match point of the afternoon following a 1-6 defeat on court one to No. 5 Fenty and Siimar and a 6-0 loss to Styler and Johnston at the second position.
In singles action, the Red Raiders fought back with first-set victories by senior Parker Wynn and freshman Reed Collier by a count of 7-5 and 7-6, respectively.
The Wolverines took four of six first sets in singles play before the Red Raiders roared back to take three of their own in the second. Bjorn Thomson battled from a 2-6 deficit in the first to take his second set by a score of 6-1. Vittar would also force another set on court five by taking his second at 7-6(6). Collier, who entered Friday’s match at No. 114, secured the first match point for the Red Raiders with a straight-set triumph over No. 94 Styler, 7-6(6), 6-4.
Thomson captured the second match point for Tech with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 comeback effort in his second match of the season. The Wolverines would then retake the lead on court four with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of freshman Isaac Arevalo, leaving the match in the hands of Vittar and Wynn.
The pair would battle back-and-forth with their opponents and each force a seventh-point tiebreaker to determine the match. Wynn tied the match at three points with a dominant 7-1 tiebreaker score over No. 78 Fenty before the Wolverines clinched on court five.
Texas Tech 3, Michigan 4
DOUBLES
1. No. 5 Andrew Fenty/Mattias Siimar (MICH) def. Parker Wynn/Bjorn Thomson (TTU) 6-1
2. Ondrej Styler/Connor Johnston (MICH) def. Ilgiz Valiev/Jackson Cobb (TTU) 6-0
3. Harrison Brown/Kristofer Siimar (MICH) vs. Isaac Arevalo/Reed Collier (TTU) 4-3, unfinished
SINGLES
1. Parker Wynn (TTU) def. No. 78 Andrew Fenty (MICH) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-1)
2. Mattias Siimar (MICH) def. No. 69 Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) 6-2, 6-2
3. Reed Collier (TTU) def. No. 94 Ondrej Styler (MICH) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
4. Connor Johnston (MICH) def. Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 6-4, 7-5
5. Nick Beaty (MICH) def. Francisco Vittar (TTU) 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (9-7)
6. Bjorn Thomson (TTU) def. Kristofer Siimar (MICH) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3